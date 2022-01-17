Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid claims six more lives in Haryana, 8,900 new cases detected

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a health center in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Indonesia is prioritizing elderly and at-risk people to receive booster shots in a program started on Wednesday. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Six people succumbed to Covid and 8,900 fresh infections were detected in Haryana on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 51,253.

Two fatalities were recorded in Panchkula, while one patient each succumbed in Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram and Jind districts, taking the cumulative death toll to 10,104.

Out of the 51,253 infected persons in the state, 45,272 are in home isolation. The new cases include 39 Omicron cases.

At 3,378, Gurugram recorded the highest number of Covid cases, followed by Faridabad (1,396), Hisar (272), Sonepat (414), Karnal (360), Panipat (207), Panchkula (718), Ambala (536), Sirsa (214), Rohtak (240), Yamunanagar (196), Bhiwani (103), Kurukshetra (113), Mahendragarh (49), Jind (121), Rewari (152), Jhajjar (180), Fatehabad (65), Kaithal (95), Palwal (13), Charkhi Dadri (45) and Nuh (33).

