Covid curbs clamped on public, but politicians have free run in poll-bound Punjab

Even though the Punjab government has clamped Covid-19 restrictions in the state by closing educational institutions and imposing night curfew, politicians are having a free run as they are holding massive political rallies for the forthcoming assembly polls.

Hours after the restrictions were imposed by the home department, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday held a massive rally of anganwadi workers in Morinda. Later, he attended a programme at a private university in Phagwara, where he even danced with the students. All Covid-19 guidelines were thrown to the wind at these events as people were without masks and did not maintain social distancing.

Not only this, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a workers’ meet at Bathinda beside meeting people in Patiala while on his way to Bathinda. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who has tested positive for Covid-19, had also held massive shows of strength in Patiala and Amritsar, and even Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal is busy holding rallies. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP campaign by holding its maiden rally at Ferozepur.

Even during his rally of anganwadi workers, CM Channi spoke about the threat of rising Covid-19 cases. He exhorted people to follow precautionary measures amid the recent surge in cases and said that the Punjab government already has a robust healthcare infrastructure in place to face any eventuality.

“It’s totally unfair that restrictions have been imposed for the public, while politicians are having a free run, holding rallies and worker meetings. Restrictions have been clamped on hotels, clubs and gyms and educational institutions, but there is no bar on political gatherings,” said Naresh Kumar, a hotelier.

“Why are laws and restrictions are only meant for the public. Why no restrictions on politicians?” questioned Badish Jindal, an industrialist. He said politicians, irrespective of their party, should be punished for spreading Covid-19 through their rallies.

AAP leader Dr Balbir Singh said the party workers will follow all guidelines, and already they have been asked to comply with the Covid-19 protocol while canvassing. BJP leader Subash Sharma said the PM’s programme is a government function, which was planned before any restrictions were imposed.

Meanwhile, medical education minister Raj Kumar Verka said the government is seized of the matter and more restrictions will be imposed after reviewing the situation.

