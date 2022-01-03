Covid curbs in Haryana might be made stricter in coming days: Anil Vij

With fresh Covid restrictions in place from Sunday onward in five districts of Haryana, including Ambala and Panchkula, state health minister Anil Vij said the curbs that were imposed in view of the surge in Covid cases in these areas and might be made stricter in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vij said that teams constituted by deputy commissioners of respective districts will conduct inspections at public places and offices to take action against non-vaccinated residents and employees.

A state-level event will be organized at Ambala Cantonment’s SD College on Monday, where Vij will launch the vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group. Officials said that he will also chair a virtual meeting of civil surgeons of the state and address them on the issue.

In Ambala, all markets remained closed after 5pm in adherence to government orders. The district currently has 135 active cases, with 27 fresh infections reported on Sunday.