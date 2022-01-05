Covid curbs in J&K: Rapid antigen test mandatory for visitors to Patnitop

Amid omicron scare and spike in Covid cases, the Ramban district administration on Tuesday ordered that all passengers and tourists travelling by bus, cabs, taxis and personal vehicles will have to undergo rapid antigen tests at Patnitop, irrespective of their vaccination status.

In an order issued by the Ramban district magistrate Masrat Islam, it has been made mandatory for all the visitors and travellers visiting Patnitop to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times. He also directed Ramban SSP to ensure compliance with his orders.

Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, reported 199 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 109 were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 90 infections.

The union territory registered highest 62 cases in Srinagar followed by 58 cases in Jammu and 14 in Budgam. As many as 17 districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 475 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 394 and 129 cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 156 with active cases reaching 1,541.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 83,308 vaccine doses were administered in J&K.

The number of people who have recovered was 3,35,930, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.22%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have climbed up to 3,42,001 and the death toll stands at 4,530.

Officials said that 56,622 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

In Himachal, 260 people tested positive for Covid, while 22 recovered.