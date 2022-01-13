Covid: Day’s tally crosses 1,000 mark for first time in Chandigarh

Showing no let-up, the number of Covid-19 cases surged to an all-time high in the tricity on Wednesday, with both Chandigarh and Panchkula setting their respective records for the highest single-day tallies.

As many as 2,822 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity, with Chandigarh accounting for 1,114 cases, followed by 974 in Mohali district and 734 in Panchkula.

This was the first time, the single-day tally went past 1,000 in Chandigarh, where the previous record was set just two days back with 967 cases. In Panchkula, the previous highest tally was 654, when the second wave peaked in the district on May 5 last year. Mohali district had set a record with 1,382 cases on May 10, the same day the tricity logged its previous high of 2,612.

Meanwhile, the active caseload also jumped up to 11,514, with 4,808 patients in Chandigarh, 4,363 in Mohali and 2,343 in Panchkula. However, the rate of hospitalisations remain considerably low as majority of the patients are showing mild symptoms.

Only 1.3% hospitalised

In Chandigarh, only 109 patients (2.2%) are hospitalised, while 4,610 are isolated at their homes and 89 at mini Covid care centres, In Panchkula, only 43 patients (1.8%) are hospitalised and 2,300 are in home isolation. In a big relief, Mohali — which was worst hit during the second wave — has just four Covid positive residents (0.09%) in hospitals.

Even the number of fatalities have remained negligible during the present surge, as compared to the second wave. With one more resident — 87-year-old comorbid woman from Chandigarh’s Sector 28 — succumbing to the virus on Wednesday, the death toll in the tricity has reached 10 this month. As compared to the average case fatality rate of 1.7% during the second wave peak in May last year, the figure is just 0.07% in January.

However, at 30%, the daily positivity rate continued to remain alarmingly high in Panchkula, indicating three in every 10 people being tested were infected. It stood at 21.4% in Chandigarh and at 16.9% in Mohali. Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said: “The virus is highly contagious, but there is no need to panic as hospitalisation is quite low. A lot of patients are asymptomatic.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur asked people to visit hospitals only in case of any serious problem. Otherwise, they should contact the health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice, she said.