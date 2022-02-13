Covid fatalities yet to ebb in Chandigarh tricity area

Even as the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic has ebbed with the number of fresh cases dropping with each passing day, the death toll figures are yet to stabilise in the tricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twelve days into this month, 59 people have succumbed to the virus across the tricity. Chandigarh is the worst-hit, with 29 fatalities. Mohali district has reported 20 and Panchkula has registered 10 deaths in the period.

The third wave had peaked in January with 59,273 cases in the tricity, the highest monthly infection tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. However, with 113 fatalities, the death toll was considerably lower than that during the peak of second wave, when 790 people had died in May last year.

‘Comorbid, aged people more vulnerable’

According to health officials, most of the people who died in the third wave had three common conditions: comorbidities, age or lack of vaccination.

Dr Sanjeev Palta, nodal officer, ICU management, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said: “The Delta variant was attacking the lungs, due to which the fatality rate was higher in the second peak. But in the third wave, the Omicron variant is dominant, which is attacking only the upper respiratory tract and people are not suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome. Also, Covid-19 is the incidental death factor as co-morbidities are taking a heavy toll on the lives of people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Most of the people dying are either aged or were suffering from serious comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac or kidney issues, or other serious ailments,” said Dr Surjit Singh, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

‘Vaccination is key to protecting lives’

“Though 85% of the targeted adults in Mohali are fully vaccinated against the virus, people are still hesitant in coming forward to take the jab. As many as 65% people who died in February had not received even the first dose. Vaccination is lowering the severity of infection,” said Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali.

In Chandigarh, 11 of the 29 patients were not vaccinated while three had taken only the first dose. Those who died also included a one-year-old boy from Burail, who was suffering from Down syndrome and pneumonia too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Panchkula, of the 10 fatalities this month, the patients had not received any dose in three cases and just the first in two cases.

Case tally drops below 200 after 40 days

Meanwhile, the tricity recorded 170 fresh cases on Saturday, which took the single-day tally below 200 for the first time since January 3, when 140 people had tested positive.

Chandigarh reported 87 cases, followed by 80 in Mohali and 33 in Panchkula. Meanwhile, the cumulative active caseload stands at 1,628 and positivity rate remained below 5% across the tricity.

The tricity also reported three more deaths, including two in Chandigarh and one in Mohali. Those who died have been identified as a 28-year-old woman from Hallomajra, Chandigarh, and two men, aged 38 and 70, from Phase 11, Mohali, and Manimajra, Chandigarh, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}