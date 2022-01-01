Covid gatecrashes party again, tricity rings in New Year on a sombre note

With Covid playing party pooper again, and authorities bringing in several restrictions on gatherings, tricity residents welcomed the New Year on a sombre note for the second consecutive year.

With Panchkula observing a strict curfew from 11pm to 5am, and Chandigarh allowing clubs and hotels to open only till midnight, most clubs in the two cities did not hold any celebrations. The mood was comparatively cheerful in Mohali, which allowed late night parties, but allowed only fully vaccinated people to turn up.

Playing it safe

Chandigarh Club had issued a circular a few days in advance saying that complimentary guest passes issued in the previous years will not be issued this year and a DJ night was organised for the members. The Chandigarh Golf Club also held a members-only event while Chandigarh Press Club also didn’t hold any celebrations.

Strict checking

In Sector 26, police presence was seen throughout the sector while teams of the UT administration were also seen issuing challans.

Debdip Chaterjee, manager of the Great Bear Microbrewery in Sector 26, said, “It was like any other day for us. The restrictions have confused people, which affected the turnout.”

Manish Goel, director of Social in Sector 7 and Swagath in Sector 26, said, “Clubbing saw a fairly good response but restaurants suffered the most. Police teams blocked the roads around Sectors 26 and 7, which dissuaded many people. The high number of Covid cases on Friday also affected the turnout.”

Sector 17 remained mostly empty. Neeraj Bajaj, president of Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, said, “Sector 17 saw very less footfall, even lesser than 2020. The confusion related to vaccination certificates discouraged visitors from Punjab and Haryana.”

Sector 22 also presented a desolate picture. As per the proprietor of Hotel Aroma, Manmohan Kohli, the response was even worse than last year.

“The recent uptick in cases has affected the mood around here. When such bad things happen, people don’t want to go out and celebrate and it also hits the hospitality industry hard.”

In Chandigarh, around 1,800 cops, including a special ‘Lady Police Squad’ were on duty. As many as 43 internal nakas and seven outer barriers were set up to check for drunken driving.

The traffic police had created nine restricted vehicle zones. Around 350 traffic cops were also on duty.

Huge footfall in Mohali mall

At VR Mall in Mohali, the mood was upbeat. A cashier here described how even last year a high footfall was seen here but the numbers were even higher in 2021.

Arif Khan, a resident of Phase 6 who was at the mall to ring in the new year, said, “We come here every new year and stay till late. This time, the mall is more crowded than last year.”

