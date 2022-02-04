Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Himachal logs 1,432 fresh cases, 10 deaths
Covid: Himachal logs 1,432 fresh cases, 10 deaths

Himachal Pradesh logged 1,432 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, even as 10 people succumbed to the contagion; this took the state’s total cases to 2,74,680, while death toll reached 4,002
Active Covid cases in Himachal have come down to 9,202, as 1,645 people recuperated, taking the recoveries to 2,61,459. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The maximum of 353 cases were reported from Kangra, 284 from Mandi, 207 from Solan, 124 from Bilaspur, 98 from Sirmaur, 92 from Chamba, 83 from Una,78 from Hamirpur,58 from Kullu, 33 from Shimla and 22 from Kinnaur. No case was reported in Lahaul-Spiti.

Five fatalities were reported from Mandi, three from Kangra and one each from Shimla and Una.

Kangra is the worst with 61,044 cases, followed by Mandi (37,521) and Shimla (34,545).

