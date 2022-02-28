Covid in Punjab: Active cases plunge by 97% in four weeks

With the Omicron-triggered third wave ebbing in February, Punjab has registered nearly 97% drop in active Covid-19 cases over a month.

The active caseload that stood at 23,626 on January 31 plunged to 684 on February 28, as even the single-day count came down from 2,415 to 86 in this period.

In February, the state registered 14,559 fresh case, with an average of 519 daily. Meanwhile, 453 people succumbed to the virus at the rate of 16 deaths a day. In January, nearly 4,000 cases and 20 deaths were been reported on an average daily.

The daily positivity rate has also come down to 0.33% as compared to around 8.48% at the beginning of the month. According to medical experts, a drop in cases even as the movement of people was at its peak due to the assembly polls that concluded on February 20 is a big relief.

“The limited impact of Covid-19 was due to the state’s efforts to vaccinate the vulnerable population. The cases have come down but people should still continue adhering to the safety protocol,” said state’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the single-day count in Punjab stood at 86 while two more people died. Among districts, Jalandhar registered maximum nine cases, followed by six each in Fazilka and Hoshiarpur.

With 182 people recovering from the virus, the number of those cured in the state has reached 7,39,491. Till now, 7,58,091 people have contracted the coronavirus and 17,706 have lost their lives to it.