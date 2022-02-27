Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid in Punjab: Daily tally drops below 100, no death for second day
chandigarh news

Covid in Punjab: Daily tally drops below 100, no death for second day

According to a medical bulleting, the Covid positivity rate has also dipped to 0.33%, while the active caseload stands at 729 in Punjab
At least 21,677 samples were taken and 21,306 tests were conducted for Covid in the past 24 hours in Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The single-day infection tally dropped below 100 in Punjab on Sunday, with 71 people testing positive for Covid-19, while no death was reported for second consecutive day.

The positivity rate has also dipped to 0.33%, while the active caseload stands at 729, according to a medical bulletin released by the state health department.

Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana topped the list with 11, followed by Fazilka and Hoshiarpur with eight each and Mohali with seven. The total has reached 7,58,047, of which 17,702 people have succumbed so far.

Meanwhile, with 125 more patients recovering from the infection, the number of those cured has climbed to 739,616. At least 21,677 samples were taken and 21,306 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, while 17,676 more people got vaccinated across the state, stated the medical bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP