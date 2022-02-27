Covid in Punjab: Daily tally drops below 100, no death for second day
The single-day infection tally dropped below 100 in Punjab on Sunday, with 71 people testing positive for Covid-19, while no death was reported for second consecutive day.
The positivity rate has also dipped to 0.33%, while the active caseload stands at 729, according to a medical bulletin released by the state health department.
Among the fresh cases, Ludhiana topped the list with 11, followed by Fazilka and Hoshiarpur with eight each and Mohali with seven. The total has reached 7,58,047, of which 17,702 people have succumbed so far.
Meanwhile, with 125 more patients recovering from the infection, the number of those cured has climbed to 739,616. At least 21,677 samples were taken and 21,306 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, while 17,676 more people got vaccinated across the state, stated the medical bulletin.
