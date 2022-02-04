Covid: J&K sees 7 deaths, 1,982 infections

Jammu and Kashmir logged seven deaths and 1,982 Covid infections on Thursday, recording a drop of 14% compared to February 2.

The last time the union territory had recorded below 2,000 cases was on January 13 when 1,966 infections were reported. As many as 5,093 patients recovered, taking the overall active cases to 26,711.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 2, the region had witnessed 2,304 infections and nine deaths. The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January – the second highest monthly total cases after May 2021, which had recorded 1.14 lakh cases and 1,625 deaths when the second wave had peaked. The active cases in the union territory are 26,711.

Srinagar has the highest number of active Covid cases at 8,060, followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 4,037 and 3,650 active cases, respectively. The officials said 78,473 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 2.52%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw almost 65% of the infections with 1,288 cases and two deaths, while 694 cases and five deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Kashmir valley, the surge was highest in Srinagar with 413 new cases, followed by 253 in Baramulla, 230 in Kupwara and 116 in Budgam. In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 310 cases followed by 76 in Doda, 74 in Udhampur and 62 in Kathua.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 8.51% or 429 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 48,836 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.062 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,11,052 while the recovery rate has reached 92.90%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,42,462 and the death toll has reached 4,699.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}