Covid: Jammu and Kashmir logs 104 infections; lowest in 53 days

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one Covid-related death on Monday, while recording 104 fresh infections, the lowest daily total since December 30, an official health bulletin said. On Sunday, the union territory had logged 151 infections.

The third wave of Covid, which peaked on January 25 with 14 deaths and 6,570 cases, has now ebbed with below 200 daily cases for the past four days.

As many as 360 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to drop to 1,692.

The officials said 54,641 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 0.19%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 19 infections and a death, while 85 cases were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 12 new cases, followed by single digit or zero cases in rest of the nine districts. In the Jammu division, Doda district reported 29 cases followed by 24 in Kishtwar.

Health officials said that of the 4,838 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 1.22% or 59 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 19,691 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.137 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 4,45,971, while the recovery rate has reached 98.57%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,52,410 and the death toll has reached 4,747.

Himachal’s Covid positivity rate drops to 4.69%

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh dropped to 4.69%, with all 12 districts recording positivity rate below 10%.

National Health Mission director Hemraj Bairwa said that the week before the last one, the positivity rate was 7.57%.

He said that five districts including Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur and Mandi recorded a positivity rate of above 5% and less 10%. In the other seven districts, the positivity rate was less than 5%.

He said that from Feb 13 to Feb 19, the maximum positivity rate of 9.8% had been reported from Hamirpur district, and minimum of 1.9% from Bilaspur district

Meanwhile, the state logged 144 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,82,267, while the death toll mounted to 4,079 after one patient succumbed to the contagion. There are 1,630 active cases currently

The highest of 46 cases were reported from Kangra, 22 from Mandi, 19 from Hamirpur, 15 from Chamba, 10 each from Sirmaur and Una, nine from Bilaspur, seven from Solan, four from Kullu and one each from Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases came down to 1,630 and recoveries reached 2,76,539 after 432 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst with 63,009 cases followed by Mandi (38,541) and Shimla (35,381).