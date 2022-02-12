Covid positivity rate in Himachal dips to 14%

The positivity rate of Covid-19 infections dropped by about three percent over a week in Himachal Pradesh, as the state witnessed a steady decline in the new infections.

The director of National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Hemraj Bairwa said that a total of 6,444 positive cases were reported out of 45,577 samples tested in the state in the first week of February with the positivity rate having declined to 14.1%.

Comparatively in January last week, a total of 55,369 samples were tested in the state of which 9,757 turned out positive with a positivity rate of 17%.

Similarly, in the penultimate week of January, 16,956 samples out of total 84,625 were tested positive and the positivity rate was over 20%.

Bairwa said in February, Hamirpur district reported the highest positivity rate of 22%. As many as 3,088 samples were tested in the district of which 680 turned out positive. However, in terms of absolute number of cases, the district was in the third position.

Mandi, where 977 samples of 4,671 tested positive, had the second-highest positivity rate of 20.9%.

The most populous district which was also the worst hit in terms of an absolute number of cases clocked a positivity rate of 17.1%. The district recorded a total of 1,404 cases in a week—highest among all the 12 districts. Bilaspur, where a total of 7,405 samples were tested, 499 of which turned out positive, had the lowest positivity rate.

Lahaul-Spiti district recorded only 41 cases and Kinnaur 99 during the period of one week but the positivity rate was 7.8% and 14.8%, respectively owing to the less number of samples tested in the two tribal districts. Only 523 samples were tested in Lahaul-Spiti and 670 in Kinnaur.