Covid positivity rate up; Kashmir sees weekend curfew

As the weekend curfew began on Friday afternoon across Kashmir, the J&K government has said the weekly positivity rate has gone up from 0.5% to 5.4% over the previous fortnight.

Currently, in J&K there are more than 31, 000 active Covid positive patients that led to restriction of non-essential movement from 2:00 pm on Friday to 6:00 am on Monday.

In the afternoon, police were seen on roads enforcing restrictions and closure of business establishments and non-essential activities. “The J&K government was apprised that the Omicron variant is maintaining a high transmission, raising the weekly positivity rate from 0.5% to 5.4% over the previous fortnight; the oxygen bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy are currently at a comfortable level of 7.7% and 14.0%, respectively,” the J&K government spokesman said.

He said in comparison to the second (Delta) wave, Jammu and Kashmir has doubled its testing capacity to over 80,000 daily tests which is also being reflected in the higher number of daily reported cases.

The silver lining is that despite the number of reported daily cases having crossed the peak of the second wave, the comparative peak positivity rate and bed occupancy rate during the current wave continue to remain low at 7.0% and 6.2% viz-a-viz second wave’s 10.9% and 60.8%, respectively. “Jammu and Kashmir is also maintaining a lower positivity rate in comparison to the national average of about 17%,” the spokesman said.

To curb the unnecessary gatherings and leisure outings during the third wave peak in the union territory, the Covid task force decided to curb the non-essential movement of people from 2:00 pm on Friday till 6:00 am on Monday from last week.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up from 1,148 on January 11 to 5,992 on January 20. From January 5 to 10, the union territory saw between 400 to 700 cases daily.

