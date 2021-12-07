Covid: Punjab registers one more death, 24 test positive

Punjab on Monday registered 24 fresh cases of Covid-19 while one patient has succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate for the day stood at 0.1%.

Among the fresh cases, maximum eight cases were detected in Mohali and three each in Jalandhar and Patiala. With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,509 while 333 remain active.

With 47 patients being discharged after recovering, the number those cured has reached 5,86,565. Till now, 16,611 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state.

Awareness vans flagged off

In view of the current Omicron threat as well as to ward off any possibility of third wave, deputy chief minister OP Soni flagged off five awareness vans from Chandigarh to ensure vaccination in Punjab.

Referring to the ongoing vaccination drive, Soni said around 1.66 crore (80.46%) people have received their first dose and 79 lakh have been administered both the doses. On Monday, 1,14,960 doses of vaccine were administered.

