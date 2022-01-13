Covid rages in HP as 1,804 more new cases surface

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported record 1,804 Covid cases, which took the state’s cumulative total case tally to 2,36,639 while the death toll mounted to 3,870 after three more patients succumbed to the infection.

It was the highest single-day tally for the third consecutive day. The state had recorded 1,550 cases on Tuesday and 1,200 on Monday.

Kangra, which is the most populous district, saw a record 411 cases while 334 cases were reported from Solan and 193 from Shimla.

A total of 161 cases were reported from Mandi, 156 from Hamirpur, 151 from Una, 119 from Sirmaur, 107 from Bilaspur, 94 from Kullu, 38 from Chamba, 36 from Kinnaur and four from Lahaul-Spiti.

Meanwhile, the active cases have jumped 6,937 while recoveries reached 2,25,462 after 258 people recuperated.

Kangra also has highest 1,704 active cases, followed by 1,122 in Solan, 874 in Hamirpur, 752 in Shimla and 505 in Una. Remaining seven districts have less than 500 active cases.

With its tally reaching 54,503, Kangra remains the worst-hit district followed by Mandi (32,699) and Shimla (28,949).