Covid relief: Punjab hikes aid for construction workers

In the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections early next year, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government has increased the financial assistance under the Balri Scheme for registered construction workers and labourers from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000. The financial assistance under the scheme is given to workers when a girl child is born at their house.

The state government has also hiked the monthly and family pension of construction workers and got the nod of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board to give a Diwali gift of ₹3,100 to each registered worker.

These decisions were approved during the welfare board’s meeting on Friday evening.

Officials said the decisions were taken as the construction workers were facing financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The minimum wages have not been revised since 2019 and construction workers are facing financial hardship due to restrictions imposed by the central and state governments,” the agenda of the labour department read.

The board approved the proposal of giving ₹3,100 to registered workers as announced by Channi.

An official said there are 3,78,647 registered workers with the board. Therefore, ₹117.38 crore will be spent on this Diwali gift.

The government has hiked the monthly pension from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 and family pension from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 a month. The board provides monthly pension for registered construction workers once they attain the age of 60 years and family pension is given to the spouse of the deceased registered workers.

Besides, the state government had proposed to hike the amount under the Shagun Scheme from ₹51,000 to ₹61,000 and purchase 27,000 mobile phones at a cost of ₹13.57 crore for children of construction workers. However, these proposals have not been approved by the board so far.

Sangat Singh Gilzian, the minister of labour, said, “We have increased the amount of Balri Scheme, monthly pension and family pension. But the proposals of hike in the Shagun Scheme and purchase of mobile phones are still under discussion.”