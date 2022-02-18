Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Covid: Single-day tally drops to 281 in Punjab

The single day Covid count of Punjab came down to 281 on Monday, while five more people succumbed to the virus
According to the medical bulletin, positivity rate has also come down to 1.38% in Punjab. (AP PHOTO)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The single day Covid-19 count of Punjab came down to 281 on Monday, while five more people succumbed to the virus. According to the medical bulletin, the state’s positivity rate has also come down to 1.38%.

Among districts, Mohali led with 36 cases, followed by 35 in Ferozepur and 29 in Bathinda. Meanwhile, Ludhiana recorded two deaths.

With 689 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,36,804. The active caseload has also dipped to 2,279.

As many as 7,56,725 people have been found positive in the state, of whom 17,642 have died. The health department also administered 1.38 lakh doses of vaccine during the day.

