Covid: Stringent curbs imposed in five districts of Haryana

Following an increase in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in state, the Haryana government on Saturday ordered the closure of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat districts till January 12.

The order comes into effect on Sunday morning. The five districts have the maximum case load accounting for 88% of the total active cases in state.

Restrictions for five districts

The order issued by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the restrictions were imposed in these five districts since they have the highest daily infection rate.

The restrictions in five districts also entailed closure of sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools (except for training of sportspersons for participation in national or international sports events and for organising national and international sports events).

No spectators or visitors will be allowed in the events. All business-to-business exhibitions have also been prohibited.

Government and private offices, except for emergency or essential services, have been advised to function with 50% staff attendance.

Malls and markets are allowed to open till 5pm, and bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Restrictions for rest of the state

For the remaining 17 districts, gatherings of more than 100 persons will be allowed only with prior permission of the deputy commissioner. Cinema halls in malls as well as standalone ones, restaurants, bars including those in hotels and malls, gyms, spas and clubhouses, restaurants, and bars ofgolf courses have been allowed to open with 50% seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing, other Covid-appropriate safety norms and regular sanitisation of the premises.

Swimming pools in the 17 districts will be allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

All swimmers, practitioners and staff should get vaccinated with both doses. Sports complexes and stadia are also permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports.

Sports authorities shall ensure adherence to requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

Uniform restrictions for all 22 districts

The government has decided that school, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (government and private), anganwadi centres and creches under woman and child development department shall remain closed till further orders.

Night movement restrictions shall continue to remain in place from 11pm to 5am. In funerals and marriages, gatherings shall not be more than 50 and 100 persons, respectively, subject to strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter public places and the onus of ensuring this will be on the owners and management of these institutions. Citizens who have received the first dose but the second dose is not due, shall not come under above mentioned restrictions for mandatory second dose.

Violators of Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks, social distancing and adults who have not received Covid vaccination dose or are due for the second dose will be issued a challan of ₹500.

Institutional violators shall be imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Non-payment of fine and major violations will attract proceedings under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

The orders said the earlier issued guidelines for conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations will remain in place. Universities, institutes, government departments and recruitment agencies in state are allowed to conduct entrance and recruitment examinations with strict implementation of the revised standard operating procedure issued by the Union health ministry on September 10, 2020 regarding preventive measures to contain the virus spread as well as guidelines issued from time to time.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Corporate offices, production units, establishments, and industries are also permitted to function subject to following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said.