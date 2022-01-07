Covid surge: Amid Omicron scare, Punjab awaits genome sequencing reports

Amid fears of the new variant Omicron driving the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic across India, the Punjab health department is left waiting for genome sequencing reports of positive samples to establish the dominant variant.

So far, only seven Omicron cases have been confirmed in Punjab, even as the state has seen a massive surge is infection and positivity rates in the past couple of weeks.

The Punjab government in December inaugurated the first state-run Covid-19 whole genome sequencing laboratory at the Government Medical College, Patiala, but still samples are being sent to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) labs in New Delhi, which are already overburdened.

Reason: Most of the employees at the Patiala lab, including its in-charge Dr Rupinder Bakshi, tested positive last week, according to a state health official, who did not wish to be named.

Due to this, as many as 95 samples are pending for testing at the lab, while another 140 reports (including of international travellers) are awaited from Delhi. Usually, it takes around five to six days for the reports to come, but there has been up to three-week lag, said the official.

At present, the health department is focusing on international returnees and sending the samples of all of them testing positive for genome sequencing, said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, only 10-15% of samples of others testing positive in the state are being sent for genome sequencing on random basis. Dr Bhaskar said the delay is on the part of New Delhi labs as the state department is completely dependent upon them for genome sequencing. “Moreover, the laboratory in Patiala is overloaded and is presently working with fewer staff,” he said.

Director, health, Punjab, GB Singh said labs have been asked to speed up testing, so that Omicron cases could be detected at the earliest. “Seeing the manner in which the infection is rising in the state, the prevalence of Omicron cannot be ruled out,” he said.

