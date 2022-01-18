Covid surge continues in Haryana

The surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in Haryana continued with the state reporting more than 52,000 infections last week as compared to about 19,000 reported the week before.

Health department statistics showed that 52,747 cases were reported between January 10 and 16 as compared to 19,234 infections reported between January 3 and 9.

As of Monday, there were 54,814 active cases in the 22 districts of Haryana. More than 95% active cases were in home-isolation. Six districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Karnal and Sonepat – were the most-affected districts having recorded the maximum number of cases last week. About 3.21 lakh persons were tested for infection during last week.

As per statistics, the average daily positivity rate of the state since January 1 is about 10%. The average daily positivity rate of Gurugram in the last fortnight was the highest in state at about 17%, followed by Panchkula 16.81%, Faridabad 16.44%, Ambala 12.04%, Sonepat 11.31% and Karnal 9.7%.

Mahendergarh with an average daily positivity rate of 1.83% in the last fortnight was at the bottom of charts along with Palwal 2.44% and Bhiwani 2.49%.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health Rajeev Arora, however, said they are witnessing a slowing down of the infection growth rate. “The infection is stabilising in certain districts. A clearer picture will be visible in a couple of weeks,” he said.

State nodal officer for Covid, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said in some districts including Gurugram and Rohtak, the infection growth rate seems to be stabilising.

“Every district will have a different peak period depending on the point of time when the surge started. The next 10 days are crucial in terms of the number of people hospitalised because of Covid or complications associated with co-morbidities. Also, it’s time to look at patients with co-morbidities who are becoming infected but are reporting to the hospital because of worsening of primary diseases,” he said.

12 more people succumb to Covid

Haryana on Monday recorded 12 Covid-related deaths, the highest single-day spike in fatalities in the recent months and especially since the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic.

According to the health bulletin, four people died in Karnal, two each in Gurugram and Yamunanagar, while Faridabad, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad recorded one fatality each. The death toll has now mounted to 10,116.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases continued increasing as the state detected 9,204 positive cases of the 32,566 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin stated that Gurugram recorded 3,448 new cases, Faridabad 1,435, Hisar 198, Sonepat 799, Karnal 284, Panipat 267, Panchkula 649, Ambala 401, Sirsa 110, Rohtak 261, Yamunanagar 155, Bhiwani 75, Kurukshetra 196, Mahendergarh 78, Jind 115, Rewari 238, Jhajjar 185, Fatehabad 96, Kaithal 111, Palwal 24, Charkhi Dadri 53, and Nuh 26.

Govt flags off Covid-prevention kits

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday flagged off two trucks containing 4,000 hygiene kits prepared by the Indian Red Cross Society for 22 districts of the state for prevention Covid-19.

This kit contains soap, oil, toothpaste, toothbrush, napkin, etc and each district will get 150 to 200 kits. Dattatraya said these kits should reach the poorest of the poor in all districts so that they become aware of the best practices to check the spread of Covid.

The workers of the Red Cross Society, he said, have done a commendable job Covid by helping people in many ways. Dattatraya said 500 oxygen concentrators have also been made available in all districts by the Indian Red Cross Society, according to a press release.