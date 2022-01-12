Covid surge: Panchkula records all-time high of 734 cases

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Panchkula on Wednesday recorded 734 fresh infections, the district’s highest single-day tally since the pandemic started in March 2020.

At 30%, the daily positivity rate also continued to remain alarmingly high, indicating three in every 10 people being tested were infected.

Panchkula’s last highest record was 654 cases on May 5, 2021, following which the daily count had continued to recede, until cases started spiking in December last year.

The latest infections pushed the active cases to 2,343, of which only 43 patients (1.8%) are hospitalised and 2,300 are in home isolation.

A total of seven health workers were also among those testing positive on Wednesday, taking their count to 374.

The overall case tally has reached 34,185. Among them, 31,460 patients have recovered, but 382 have died, including one in January.

The cases were reported from across the sectors and adjoining villages.

Chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said, “The virus is highly contagious, but there is no need to panic as hospitalisation is quite low. A lot of patients are asymptomatic.”

