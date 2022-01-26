Covid surge: PU depts, affiliated colleges allowed to evaluate answersheets online

Amid the recent surge in Covid cases, Panjab University (PU) has allowed its teaching departments and affiliated colleges to evaluate answer sheets online for the odd semester exams which started on Monday.

However, the departments and colleges can use their discretion regarding the mode of evaluation as per their need. Previously, the answer sheets were only evaluated physically, but the varsity is now encouraging online evaluation as well. Last week, a communication was also issued to the heads of affiliated colleges, in which they were requested to send their preferred mode of evaluation to the varsity.

They were told that the submission of answersheets through speed posts leads to long queues outside the post offices, which defeats the idea of discouraging gatherings at public places.

“The only viable mode of submission of answersheets is online mode. Online mode of evaluation is encouraged, which is more efficient and environment friendly,” states the communication sent to colleges.

Those opting for online evaluation can go for the need-based physical evaluation with prior intimation to the varsity. However, for reappear, private and USOL candidates, only online evaluation will be conducted this time.

PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said, “We are encouraging evaluation through online mode, but it is not mandatory. If a college or department feels that the previous practice of physical evaluation is more efficient for them, they can go for that as well.”

“Permitting departments to use their discretion regarding the mode of evaluation is a good step in the present situation,” said president of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), Mritunjay Kumar.

15,400 students appear for exam

Meanwhile, around 15,400 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students appeared on the second day of the odd semester examination of PU on Tuesday, which is being held in online mode. The examinations for 47 and 18 UG and PG subjects were conducted “The examinations were conducted smoothly without any hiccups,” the university said.

