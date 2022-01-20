Covid vaccine hesitancy: 16% Haryana govt school teachers yet to get first jab

Sixteen percent Haryana government school teachers are yet to take first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine while 15.52% teachers have only taken the first dose, it has emerged.

This vaccine hesitancy among school staff, according to Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal, is “not an inspiring example set by the teaching fraternity”. It is also contrary to the Haryana government’s claims of inoculating 100% eligible adults with the first dose.

Till January 15, 68% (71,180) government school employees had been inoculated with both the doses. Haryana has 14,160 government-run schools in 22 districts of the state and 1,04,162 employees (majority teachers). According to official data, 16,167 teachers have taken only the first dose, and 16,815 teachers have so far not ventured out to take the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The data showed that every district has teachers who have not taken even the first dose. For example, 438 teachers in Panchkula, 467 in Ambala, 947 in Rohtak, 1,309 in Bhiwani, 411 in Karnal, 1,327 in Sonepat and 1,515 in Sirsa are among the 16% teachers avoiding the first shot of the Covid vaccine.

“Teachers are role models and inspiration for students who aspire to follow the footsteps of teachers more than their parents. And we cannot force them to vaccinate themselves in view of the recent court orders,” Pal said, pointing out that contrary to teachers, there is enthusiasm among students as till January 18, about 51% students in the 15 to 18 age group have been administered the first dose.

Jhajjar district having 526 schools and total 3,857 teachers tops the list with 94% vaccination (single and both doses included) among teachers, followed by Karnal (93%), Rewari and Yamunanagar (92%) and Gurugram (90%).

The data showed that Nuh district has the lowest of 60% vaccination among the school staff. The district has 834 schools with 4,675 employees of whom, 1,067 have taken the first dose and 1,734 are fully-vaccinated, while 1,874 are yet to take the first vaccine shot.

In Ambala, 89% school staff has been vaccinated, Bhiwani 77%, Charkhi Dadri 84%, Faridabad 89%, Fatehabad 88%, Hisar 78%, Jind 82%, Kaithal 89%, Kurukshetra 83%, Mahendergarh 88%, Palwal 88%, Panchkula 85%, Panipat 86%, Rohtak 76%, Sirsa 75%, and Sonepat 77%.

“I hope the 16% teachers, who have so far not taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, will inoculate themselves. Good results of the vaccine and how it has saved lives are before all of us,” Kanwar Pal said, asking the teaching community not to shy away from getting jabbed.

13% students vaccinated in Mewat

While 37% school staff in Nuh district have taken both the doses and 23% single dose, just 13% students in the 15-18 age group were vaccinated in district till Wednesday, according to data accessed from the school education department.

The Muslim-dominated district has 39,140 students in government schools and 4,924 students are vaccinated with the first dose till January 19.

Among other districts with low percentage of vaccination among students till Wednesday are Rohtak 28%, Bhiwani 42%, and Hisar 32%.

Ambala has vaccinated 57% government school students, Charkhi Dadri 70%, Faridabad 66%, Fatehabad 46%, Gurugram 79%, Jhajjar 66%, Jind 47%, Kaithal 70%, Karnal 68%, Kurukshetra 68%, Mahendergarh 87%, Palwal 64%, and Panchkula 42%.

Of total 6,54,490 students in government schools eligible for vaccination, 3,63,302 have received the first shot of the vaccine till January 19.

