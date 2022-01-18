Covid: Weekly tally goes up threefold in Chandigarh tricity

In a steep surge, the Chandigarh tricity area reported 20,904 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past one week (January 10-16), over threefold rise over the previous week’s tally. Amid the rising infection count, the death toll also recorded over fourfold jump, adding to the worries of the health officials.

Amid 17 virus-related deaths in the tricity, health officials said most of the deceased were either co-morbid or aged or not vaccinated. On January 16 alone, eight deaths were reported, highest since the second wave receded in June, besides 3,907 cases, an all-time record. In comparison, in the week ending on January 9, the tricity had reported 6,441 cases and four fatalities.

Of the three areas, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected, with 9,207 cases and seven deaths in a week, a significant rise from the previous week’s 2,360 infections and one fatality. In Mohali, the tally was 7,808 cases and eight deaths, up from 2,473 and two, respectively. Panchkula’s case tally rose from 1,608 to 3,889 and death toll from one to two.

The second wave had peaked in May, when the tricity recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in just one month. After the weekly cases dipped below 100, a gradual rise was seen in December before a sudden spike this month.

Death toll: age, vax, comorbidities factors

All seven Chandigarh resident who died in the past one week were aged above 38, with six in the 45+ age group. Also, all were suffering from co-morbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart or kidney related illnesses. Three of them had not even taken the first dose of the vaccine.

“Only 2% of the infected people are requiring hospitalisation in Chandigarh, as they have one or the other co-morbidity. Only a few patients are requiring oxygen or ventilator support, as vaccination is helping in reducing the severity of the infection. People must monitor their health, and if required, they should inform the health department immediately and get hospitalised,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

In Panchkula, the deceased were identified as two men, aged 59 and 76, both of whom had comorbidities. In Mohali, six of the eight deceased were above the age of 50, while two were aged below 10. All were co-morbid. The youngest of them, a one-year-old girl from Balongi village, died on January 16.

End hesitancy: testing, vax, hospitalisation

“We cannot say that people are dying only because of Covid-19, as people have co-morbidities too,” said Dr Mukta Kumar, chief medical officer, Panchkula.

Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali, said: “Despite repeated requests, people are still hesitant to get tested for the virus or to inform the health department about their deteriorating health condition. People must not self-medicate and get hospitalised when required, as it will help in controlling the fatality rate. Since vaccination is the only prevention, people must step forward and get vaccinated.”