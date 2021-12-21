Covid:One patient succumbs, 27 new cases surface in Punjab

Punjab on Monday registered 27 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.15%, according to a medical bulletin.

With fresh cases, Punjab’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,986. The number of active cases is 298.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 10 were detected in Jalandhar, followed by six in Pathankot.

With 44 persons recovering from the infection, the number of those cured has reached 5,87,058, stated the bulletin. Till now, 16,630 people have succumbed to the virus in Punjab.

Meanwhile, 17,744 people were tested for Covid-19, and as many as 55,531 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday.