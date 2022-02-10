Covid’s 3rd wave: 67 unvaccinated people among 186 dead in HP

A total of 186 people died of Covid in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of third wave in December last week, National Health Mission director Hemraj Bairwa said on Wednesday.

In a span of 45 days from December 26 to February 8, Himachal recorded a total number of 49,456 positive cases.

Bairwa said the reason for such high positivity in the state was the highly infectious nature of the new variant of concern of Covid.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Sirmaur districts reported less than 10 deaths due to Covid.

The maximum number of deaths (51) was reported from Kangra district, followed by 43 deaths from Shimla, 26 from Mandi and 19 from Solan.

Maximum 12 fatalities on a single day were reported on February 3.

Sixty-seven of the total people who died were not vaccinated with any dose of Covid vaccine.

Among the dead were 130 males and 56 females.

State logs 653 new infections

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh logged 653 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,78,651 while death toll reached 4,043 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Highest 185 cases each were reported from Kangra, followed by 86 from Hamirpur, 85 from Mandi, 60 from Shimla, 54 from Chamba, 46 from Sirmaur, 44 from Bilaspur, 38 from Solan, 29 from Una, 12 from Kullu, 10 from Kinnaur and four from Lahaul-Spiti.

The sole fatality was reported from Bilaspur.

Active cases have come down to 4,421 and recoveries reached 2,70,165 after 1,042 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 61,963 cases followed by Mandi (38,050) and Shimla (35,019).