Cows found dead at Makhan Majra: Overall in charge failed to report defunct incinerator plant for 4 days, says MC report

In an official report sent by MC commissioner Amit Kumar to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday, it has been stated that while the animal carcass incinerator plant at Makhan Majra malfunctioned on January 11, no prior official report regarding the malfunctioning was submitted by Dr Ravinder Singh Dhaliwal, veterinary officer and overall in-charge of all cattle pounds in Chandigarh, till January 14. The services of Dhaliwal, alongwith others, have since been terminated. (HT Photo for representation)

The services of Dhaliwal, alongwith others, have since been terminated.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has also issued a show-cause notice for blacklisting the contractor, Radhika Enterprises, for failing to maintain the animal carcass plant at the gaushala which led to a pile up of dead cows on January 14, it was further stated.

The report, on the basis of which a report has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by the governor, states that since January 11, a total of 66 dead animals were left for incineration due to malfunctioning of the plant.

As many as 66 cows and calves were found dead at Chandigarh MC’s biggest cow shed at Makhan Majra in Raipur Kalan on Wednesday morning, triggering widespread outrage and prompting the UT administration to order a magisterial inquiry.

While nine animals were left for incineration on January 10, another 13 were received on January 11, 25 dead cows received at the centre on January 12 and another 19 dead animals were received on January 13.

Since the incinerator plant was not working, deep burial was ordered as is the standard practice. However, on January 13 at 10.30 pm, a group of 15 to 30 people broke into the complex and manhandled the staff present there. A daily diary report (DDR) in this regard has also been filed at the police station.

The report highlights how on January 14, 22 animals were buried and before the rest of the animals could be buried, people gathered there and stopped the work.

The carcass incineration plant was inaugurated on September 12 last year and was constructed by Radhika Enterprises under Chandigarh Smart City Ltd.

It is currently under the defect liability period. Chandigarh MC does not pay any operational remuneration to the firm; only gas cylinders are provided for running the plant.

Over 100 cows found dead in Manimajra; case registered

In a separate case, UT police registered a case following the alleged death of a large number of cattle at a temporary compound near the fish market in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Pawan Kumar, a resident of Phase-2, BDC, Sector-26, Chandigarh, who alleged that around 100 cows were being kept at the site by Satnam Singh. According to the complaint, skeletal remains of several cows were later found at the compound, raising serious concerns about animal welfare and possible negligence.

A police team visited the spot and initiated an inquiry. Police said that no arrests have been made so far, and the exact cause of the deaths will be determined after a detailed investigation.