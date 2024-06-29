Creamy layer criteria: Haryana CM’s move to woo backward classes may not be expedient

Haryana government’s proposed move to increase the annual income limit for identifying persons in the “creamy layer” among the backward classes (BCs) for reservation in public employment and educational institutions from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and above coupled with exclusion of income from salary and agriculture may turn out to be inexpedient in the long run. The proposed move which is consistent with the central government’s creamy layer criteria was announced by chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini at Gurugram on June 23. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, who himself is a BC leader and is piloting the move, also announced a more significant aspect - income from salary and agriculture will be excluded from determining the gross annual income. (HT File)

The move is aimed at wooing about 33 % of backward classes in the state with an eye on the upcoming October assembly elections in the state.

Saini, who himself is a BC leader and is piloting the move, also announced a more significant aspect - income from salary and agriculture will be excluded from determining the gross annual income.

Proposed exclusion criteria may work to the disadvantage of deserving BCs: Experts

While the backward classes would welcome Saini’s announcement, social sector experts said the exclusion of salary and agriculture income for determining the gross annual income may make the entire exercise a farce in the context of Haryana. The current criteria for excluding the creamy layer stipulated that income from all the sources will be clubbed to arrive at the gross annual income.

“If the salary and agricultural income are excluded to arrive at the gross annual income of ₹8 lakh and above, many deserving candidates may have to compete with those who have more resources and thus more opportunities. The criteria for possessing wealth of ₹1 crore for three consecutive years is hard to measure. Why did the BJP government under chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar did not do away with the salary and agricultural income criteria? It was felt that it would open floodgates and deserving BCs may suffer,” said an expert.

The Supreme Court in its landmark Indira Sawhney judgment had also held that those holding higher levels of agricultural holdings or getting income from property beyond a limit have to be excluded from the BCs, said a social sector expert.

Officials who have handled the creamy layer issue said, “Since the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act 2016 stipulated that the government will have to take into consideration the social, economic and factors deemed appropriate to specify the criteria for exclusion and identification of creamy layer among the BC, an aspect upheld by the SC, can the government make such politically convenient modifications hurriedly without getting a research-based recommendation from the Haryana Backward Classes Commission?”

‘BJP doing it out of political compulsion but it’s a welcome move’

Haryana Pichra Warg Kalyan Mahasabha president RC Limba, welcoming the CM’s announcement, said the state government was doing it out of political compulsion now as the Vidhan Sabha elections are to be held in a couple of months.

“Former chief minister ML Khattar did not want to do it. We condemn him for that but welcome Nayab Saini’s initiative. This government cannot compensate for the loss that BCs suffered because of its faulty creamy layer criteria. However, the BCs will get some relief from prospective effect,’’ Limba said.

Asked whether the exclusion of salary and agriculture income to determine gross annual income of ₹8 lakh prove counterproductive as many deserving candidates would miss out, the president said the reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme but is for removing the gap between downtrodden castes in employment and educational opportunities. “We found that the representation of BCs in teaching faculties in government medical colleges, universities, government colleges and government-aided colleges was a mere 4%. This is because of faulty income criteria,” he said.

Limba said income from professional pursuits like medical practitioners, lawyers, enterprise, business shopkeepers and industrialists should ideally be the basis while arriving at gross annual income.

The Haryana Pichra Warg Kalyan Mahasabha on whose petition the Supreme Court had in 2021 directed the state government to notify a fresh income and wealth criteria for identifying persons in the creamy layer among the BCs has also challenged the 2021 notification in the Punjab and Haryana high court, Limba said.

Existing creamy layer criteria

The 2021 creamy layer criteria prescribed that children whose parents have a gross annual income of ₹6 lakh and above or who possessed wealth above ₹1 crore for the last three consecutive years would not be entitled to BC reservation. Income from all sources would be clubbed to arrive at the gross annual income. The Haryana welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department in a November 17, 2021 notification had also excluded sons and daughters of class 1 and 2 officers of central, state and All India Services from the purview of BC reservation.

Children of officers holding equivalent or comparable posts in public sector undertakings, banks, insurance organisations and universities were also excluded from the BC quota. Kids of armed forces personnel, including paramilitary forces whose either or both parents are in the rank of major or above and children and whose family owns land more than the permissible limit under the land ceiling law, were also excluded from the BC quota. And, so were the children of persons holding constitutional posts, including MPs and MLAs.