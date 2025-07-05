Crime branch produce chargesheet against 2 fraudsters in Jammu

Crime branch on Friday presented charge-sheet against two notorious fraudsters for duping the complainant on pretext of providing him a job in high court, said officials. The case was registered at police station crime branch (EOW) Jammu on the written complaint of one Tawseef Ahmad Dar of Pulwama who alleged therein that the accused duped him on the false promise of arranging a job in the J&K HC and provided him a fake appointment order. (File)

The fraudsters posed as employees of J&K HC and provided a fake appointment order to the victim, said an official spokesperson. They were identified as Meharaj-ud-din of Pattan in Baramulla and Abdul Majid Khan of Kareeri on Baramulla.

“Charge-sheet has been filed in the Jammu passenger tax court against the two notorious fraudsters,” he said.

“The offence of cheating and forgery was proved against the duo. Both the accused turned out to be notorious fraudsters as one more case was registered against them at Kareeri police station, which was proved and challaned in the court of law,” said the spokesperson.