Crime rising, people of Punjab not safe even in their homes: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “failure to protect the life and property of people”.
Reacting to the gruesome double murder in Ludhiana, Warring said people are not safe anywhere in Punjab. “They are not safe outside, they are not safe even inside their homes,” he said, pointing out that just before the double murder in Ludhiana, a senior journalist was brutally attacked in Zirakpur in Mohali district.
Claiming that the criminals are having a field day, he asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take the issue of law and order on priority basis. “Punjab is sliding into anarchy and lawlessness, please act before it is too late,” he said.
61 more test positive for Covid at Patiala law varsity
Patiala/Chandigarh: Sixty-one more students and faculty members tested positive for Covid at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections at the premier institute to 153. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said of the 63 people who contracted infection in the city on Thursday, 61 are from the law university. He said 550 samples were taken from the university on Wednesday 153 on Thursday.
Two booked for cheating Ludhiana man of ₹6.27 lakh
Ludhiana police have booked two men for allegedly duping a local resident of ₹6.27 lakh on the pretext of sending hone Davinder Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagarto Canada. The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh Bhatti of Ramgarh, Jalandhar, and DK Pandey of Gurgaon. The complainant, Jaspal Singh of Mand Udhowal village in Machhiwara told the police that he worked as a truck driver in Dubai and came in contact with Davinder after returning to India in 2019.
Chandigarh students find CBSE maths exam straightforward
Students from Chandigarh who took the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday found the exam straightforward. “The paper was easy but time-consuming,” said Jyoti of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Another student, Chandrapal, said he found only one question slightly difficult. The students appeared to be in a jovial mood outside the examination hall.
Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran
Punjab Police and Border Security Force personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran. The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing.
50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts
Chandigarh : Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of Mann's government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit. Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity.
