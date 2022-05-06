Crime rising, people of Punjab not safe even in their homes: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its “failure to protect the life and property of people”.

Reacting to the gruesome double murder in Ludhiana, Warring said people are not safe anywhere in Punjab. “They are not safe outside, they are not safe even inside their homes,” he said, pointing out that just before the double murder in Ludhiana, a senior journalist was brutally attacked in Zirakpur in Mohali district.

Claiming that the criminals are having a field day, he asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take the issue of law and order on priority basis. “Punjab is sliding into anarchy and lawlessness, please act before it is too late,” he said.