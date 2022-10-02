Criminal associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Karnal

: A team of the special task force of Haryana police has arrested a gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief exchange of fire in Karnal, police said.

Nobody was injured in the cross firing, police said, adding that they have also recovered four foreign-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession.

Police have identified the accused as Mukesh Jambha, a resident of Jambha village in Karnal district. He was wanted in several criminal cases and was also carrying a reward.

Sumit Kumar, SP, STF said Mukesh is an active member of Ankush Kamalpur gang which is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Mukesh also had links with Babbar Khalsa group, which is being operated by Harinder Singh Rinda from Pakistan, the SP said.

During questioning, he told that he had brought the weapons from Amritsar in Punjab and there is even a possibility that a consignment was dropped by drones from Pakistan, police said.

Mukesh admitted that he and other gangsters wanted to kill gangster Neeraj Punia’s brother Brijpal and Praladh Khatwa of Abohar and they had received funds from Virender Sambhi settled in abroad.

The police said that Mukesh was facing 9 criminal cases, including loot, attempt to murder, extortion, and involvement in terror activities.

During the police raid, he tried to flee by firing on the police team but was overpowered and a case under section 307 of IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against him at Karnal, the SP added. ENDS