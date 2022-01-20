Criminal cases against lawmakers: HC expresses displeasure over slow pace of probe

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of probe in criminal cases against lawmakers.

Posting matter for further hearing on March 28, the high court bench of justices AG Masih and Sandeep Moudgil gave time to Punjab Police and Haryana Police to file fresh status reports in pending cases by then.

“The assurances which were given on the last date of hearing as recorded in the order dated November 11, 2021, have not been fulfilled in toto. We would not say that the intention on the part of the state of Punjab or Haryana is lacking, but the efforts and the actions supporting the said intention appear to be missing or at least lagging. The reports as have been submitted indicate the movement in the right direction but the pace thereof is moving cannot be, by any stretch of imagination, said to be satisfactory”, the bench observed while perusing the reports submitted by police from both the states.

On November 11, the court had observed that the speed at which the progress of investigation is going on is not satisfactory. It had given six weeks to speed up the probes and sought fresh status reports.

The court was hearing a plea in which it is monitoring probe in criminal cases against lawmakers on the orders from the apex court since February 2021.

According to an affidavit filed last year, 53 criminal cases against former and current lawmakers are pending in trial courts in Punjab.These are other than 29 criminal cases in which probe was pending. As of Haryana, 82 criminal cases are registered in the state against sitting and former MLAs and MPs.

In the affidavit filed by Gursharan Singh Sandhu, inspector general of police, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, had told the court that scrutiny of 29 criminal cases pending till November 11 has been carried out in which untraced and cancellation reports have been filed in 23 cases and submitted before the courts concerned. Investigation is pending in seven cases, the affidavit said.

The affidavit reveals that the police filed cancellation reports in FIRs against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party leaders Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains, Amarjit Singh Sandhoya and Harpal Singh Cheema, among others. These FIRs were registered under Disaster Management Act and disobedience of order promulgated by public servant during Covid.

Criminal cases pending investigation

Two criminal cases were registered against former MLA Anil Joshi in Amritsar in 2012 under the Excise Act and criminal conspiracy and the second FIR was registered against him in August 2021 under the Disaster Management Act and disobedience of order promulgated by a public servant.

An FIR was registered against former MLA Malkeet Singh in August 2020 in Amritsar on allegations of disobedience of order promulgated by public servant and performing an act which may cause spread of a disease.

Ex-MLA Ajit Singh Kohar and MLAs Pawan Kumar Tinu, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Baldev Singh Khehra were booked in an FIR registered in Jalandhar in December 2017 on allegations of disobedience of order promulgated by public servant and National Highways Act.

MLAs Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains were booked in an FIR registered in September 2020 in Patiala on allegations of disobedience of order promulgated by public servant and provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Virsa Singh Valtoha, ex-MLA, was booked in a criminal case in February 2021 in Tarn Taran on allegations of disobedience of order promulgated by public servant.

SAD leader and MLA Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a criminal case in December 2021 in Mohali under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

