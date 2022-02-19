Criminal complaint filed against CM Charanjit Channi over remarks on migrants

Amid furore over Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi’s purported remarks against migrants, a criminal complaint was filed in a Ludhiana court on Friday by the son of a migrant labourer from Bihar.

Complainant Lal Babu stated that his parents migrated to Punjab from Bihar in 1983 and he has been living in Ludhiana since birth. He got educated here and works as a junior advocate in court.

Terming CM Channi’s remarks at the Ropar rally “disgraceful, derogatory, scandalous and outrageous”, the complainant in his petition stated that even Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was seen clapping in the video of the incident that went viral.

The complainant further stated that Channi’s remarks outraged his religious feelings and also attempted to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, place of birth, residence, language and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

It was also stated that the accused Charanjit Channi is a powerful personality in Punjab as he is the CM and is followed by lakhs of people, especially youngsters, so his remarks would hurt peace in the community. Therefore, he may be summoned, tried and punished for the offence committed as per law, the complainant stated.

Advocate Gaurav Arora, representing the migrant, said they will be submitting all requisite evidence as per law in court in the next hearing.

The complaint has been filed under Section 153-A/295/295-A/504/505/511 of the Indian Penal Code (attack on religion, deliberate and malicious acts, whoever intentionally insults and thereby provocation to any person).

On Thursday, Channi had clarified that he never wanted to hurt any community but his target was leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak who had come from outside “to disturb peace”.

A similar criminal complaint has also been filed in a Patna court against Channi.