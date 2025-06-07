Cross-border arms smuggling racket busted in Amritsar, 2 held with weapons

The Amritsar counter-intelligence (CI) has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module and arrested two of its operatives, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday. Police teams in Amritsar have recovered eight sophisticated pistols— three 9MM Glock, four Px5, and one .30 bore pistol— from accused possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Daoke in Amritsar and Jugraj Singh, a resident of Bhakna Kalan village in Amritsar. “Police teams have also recovered eight sophisticated pistols— three 9MM Glock, four Px5, and one .30 bore pistol— from their possession, besides, impounding their black motorcycle being used for transporting the consignments,” the DGP said.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Noor, a resident of Manihala in Pakistan, who has been using drones to drop weapon consignments from across the border. The arrested accused were further distributing the arms to gangsters across Punjab with the intention to fuel criminal activities in the state, he said.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that CI-Amritsar received specific intelligence about the retrieval of a weapon consignment from near Bhaini Rajputtan village in the jurisdiction of Gharinda in Amritsar.

“Acting swiftly, police teams have intercepted duo on Amritsar-Attari GT Road near Khasa in Amritsar, when they were going to deliver the consignment on their motorcycle, and recovered weapons from their possession, he said, adding that further investigations are underway to uncover the network’s backwards and forward linkages.

A case under Sections 25, 25(1)(A) and 25(1)(B) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar.