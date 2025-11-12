Cross-border smuggling network unearthed in Ferozepur, 4 pistols seized; 4 held

Ferozepur police officials busted multiple networks of weapon and drug traffickers as they arrested four persons and seized four Glock pistols, 532-gm heroin and 1.05-kg opium in different operations. Weapons seized by cops.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a police team, acting on a tip-off, intercepted two suspects — Gurpreet Singh alias Gori of Ruhela Haji area that falls under the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur and Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky of Jalla Lakkha Ke Hithaṛ which falls under Jalalabad police station in Fazilka — near Basti Boote Wala cremation ground. Two Glock (9mm) pistols with magazines, four live cartridges and a motorcycle (Hero Deluxe) were seized from their possession.

The SSP said that during interrogation, Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky disclosed that he was in touch with a Pakistani smuggler, named Sikandar, and that he had earlier procured an AK-47 rifle through his network. Following this, cops seized two more Glock (9mm) pistols with magazines near the cremation ground of Basti Boote Wala.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Zira Sadar police station.

In another incident, Baggha Singh, a resident of Pachaṛian village, was frisked by a patrolling team near Dulchi Kee village following which 532-gm heroin and a mobile phone were seized. Section 21 of the NDPS Act was slapped on him by the Ferozepur Sadar police and he was taken into custody.

In the third such operation, Luvjit Singh alias Luv of Shihan Paṛi village that falls under the Makhu police station was caught near Sunwan Link Road while carrying 1.05-kg opium. The drug was seized and he was arrested. A under Section 18 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Mallanwala police station, the SSP said.

According to the SSP, all of the accused would be presented before the court to obtain police remand for further investigation. “More details about the cross-border smuggling nexus are expected,,” he added.