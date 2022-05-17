Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CRRID, Asia Climate Change Education Center join hands for sustainable development
chandigarh news

CRRID, Asia Climate Change Education Center join hands for sustainable development

The MOU signed between CRRID and Asia Climate Change Education Center aims to cultivate expertise in sustainable development focusing on issues related to society, economy and environment
CRRID and Asia Climate Change Education Center signed an MoU to collaborate on sustainable development. (HT File)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) online with Asia Climate Change Education Centre (ACCEC), Jeju, South Korea, to collaborate in the fields of climate change, environment, society, economy and development.

The MoU, which will be valid for three years, was signed by ACCEC director Dai-Yeun Jeong and CRIID acting director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal in the presence of nodal officer designated for carrying out the activities under the MoU Manoj Kumar Teotia and other faculty members.

The MOU aims at cultivating expertise in sustainable development focusing on the issues related to the society, economy and environment. The parties will be organising and/or convening workshops, seminars and conferences necessary for improving the capacity of various stakeholders and conducting joint research on above issues.

Both institutions are also expected to exchange information/data on issues related to sustainable development and environment and exchange faculty and research scholars and carry out any other works in the areas of mutual interest identified and agreed by the two organisations.

CRRID and ACCEC’s long-standing association has seen them jointly organise several activities including Chandigarh Climate Meet 2017 and 2019. Both organisations have agreed to collaborate to organise the third meet in December 2022.

