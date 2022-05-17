CRRID, Asia Climate Change Education Center join hands for sustainable development
The Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) online with Asia Climate Change Education Centre (ACCEC), Jeju, South Korea, to collaborate in the fields of climate change, environment, society, economy and development.
The MoU, which will be valid for three years, was signed by ACCEC director Dai-Yeun Jeong and CRIID acting director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal in the presence of nodal officer designated for carrying out the activities under the MoU Manoj Kumar Teotia and other faculty members.
The MOU aims at cultivating expertise in sustainable development focusing on the issues related to the society, economy and environment. The parties will be organising and/or convening workshops, seminars and conferences necessary for improving the capacity of various stakeholders and conducting joint research on above issues.
Both institutions are also expected to exchange information/data on issues related to sustainable development and environment and exchange faculty and research scholars and carry out any other works in the areas of mutual interest identified and agreed by the two organisations.
CRRID and ACCEC’s long-standing association has seen them jointly organise several activities including Chandigarh Climate Meet 2017 and 2019. Both organisations have agreed to collaborate to organise the third meet in December 2022.
Postponement of NEET-PG 2022: Chandigarh GMCH-32 students welcome SC’s decision to dismiss plea
Medical students enrolled at Government Medical College Hospital, Sector 32, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the plea seeking the postponement of he National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), 2022. The decision by the Apex Court came on the grounds that there will be a shortage of doctors if the paper gets delayed. 'Healthcare of the patients is paramount' , the court stated.
Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala
Amid several unresolved cases, another “sacrilege” incident has been reported near Karhali Sahib in Patiala. Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village. The SSP and officials from civil administration reached the spot and started probe. Later, the torn pages were handed over to gurdwara officials. SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won't be spared.
Punjab revenue officials threaten protest over ambiguity on NOC issuance
Six days after the naib tehsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar of Zirakpur was suspended and an inquiry started against two sub registrars of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, Punjab revenue officers association came out against the state government and threatened protest, citing ambiguity in instructions on issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land registration. On May 10, Zirakpur naib tehsildar-cum-joint registrar Harminder Singh was suspended for executing illegal registries of unauthorised colonies.
Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police
Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.
‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel
Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator. Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”
