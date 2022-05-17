CRRID, Asia Climate Change Education Center join hands for sustainable development

The Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) online with Asia Climate Change Education Centre (ACCEC), Jeju, South Korea, to collaborate in the fields of climate change, environment, society, economy and development.

The MoU, which will be valid for three years, was signed by ACCEC director Dai-Yeun Jeong and CRIID acting director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal in the presence of nodal officer designated for carrying out the activities under the MoU Manoj Kumar Teotia and other faculty members.

The MOU aims at cultivating expertise in sustainable development focusing on the issues related to the society, economy and environment. The parties will be organising and/or convening workshops, seminars and conferences necessary for improving the capacity of various stakeholders and conducting joint research on above issues.

Both institutions are also expected to exchange information/data on issues related to sustainable development and environment and exchange faculty and research scholars and carry out any other works in the areas of mutual interest identified and agreed by the two organisations.

CRRID and ACCEC’s long-standing association has seen them jointly organise several activities including Chandigarh Climate Meet 2017 and 2019. Both organisations have agreed to collaborate to organise the third meet in December 2022.