CTU bus crushes 19-year-old youth to death on Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway

A CTU bus claimed the life of a 19-year-old youth in a tragic accident on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway ahead of the Airport light point on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Mandeep Bhargav, a resident of Zirakpur. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Mandeep Bhargav, a resident of Zirakpur.

According to police, Mandeep, accompanied by a friend, was riding a Honda Activa scooter towards Chandigarh. On the way, a speeding goods carrier hit their scooter from behind, causing both the riders to fall on the highway.

Before they could regain their footing, a CTU bus, following closely behind, ran over Mandeep, who had fallen in the middle of the road. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. His friend, however, narrowly escaped with minor injuries.

Police responded to the scene after being alerted. They seized the vehicles involved in the accident and moved the deceased’s body to hospital for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the mini goods carrier, Pawan, and CTU bus driver Deepak were arrested and released on bail.

They are facing charges under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.