Culinary workshop at Chikara University

An alumna of Le Cordon Bleu, London, and founder of Casareece Artisanal Pasta, chef Sambhavi Joshi passionately talked about experimenting with flavours, ingredients, presentation and colours during the culinary workshop at Chikara University.
Madhu Chitkara – Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said the varsity believes in building a skillful society and promoting research, innovation in collaboration with industry and academic institutions. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chitkara University on Friday organised a culinary demonstration for the students of hospitality and culinary arts with chef Sambhavi Joshi. An alumna of Le Cordon Bleu, London, and founder of Casareece Artisanal Pasta, Joshi passionately talked about experimenting with flavours, ingredients, presentation and colours. She demonstrated how to make Black Pepper Fettuccine with Mushrooms and Parmesan. She interacted with the students and discussed the various types and techniques of making pasta.

Pan-India contest for engg students

SAEINDIA, a professional Society of Automotive Engineers, has announced the start of the virtual rounds of the 15th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA series (digital event). Chitkara University is hosting the virtual round. In all, 203 entries from across 185 engineering colleges of India were received, out of which 130 teams are registered for conventional m-BAJA and 73 for the e-BAJA event. The event tasks the students to conceptualise design, build, test and validate a single-seater four-wheeler. Madhu Chitkara – Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab added, “At Chitkara University, we believe in building a skillful society and promoting research, innovation in collaboration with industry and academic institutions. The vision of BAJA SAE INDIA and our university is in sync. We joined hands in the year 2015. As the host institute of Virtual BAJA SAE INDIA for the last 6 years, we feel proud in supporting this programme.”

