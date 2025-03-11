Custodial death case: Bathinda court issues non-bailable warrants against five cops

A district court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against five Bathinda policemen, including the then CIA head inspector Navpreet Singh, on Monday after they failed to appear before the judicial magistrate for the second time in row in a custodial death case. Cops accused in the custodial death case were asked to appear before the Bathinda court on February 27, but as they failed to do so, prompting the Court to issue non-bailable warrants against them. (Shutterstock)

The court of judicial magistrate, first class (JMIC), Kuldeep Singh took a strong note that “bailable warrants against the accused persons were received back unexecuted, with the report stating that they have gone on long leave.”

After going through the documents produced before the court, it observed that “it is apparent that the accused persons are absconding,” and ordered to send a copy of the order to the director general of police (DGP).

The court directed the Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) to file a personal affidavit with details about the efforts taken to execute the warrants, if the non-bailable warrants are not executed.

The court will hear the matter on March 20.

A fact-finding report by Bathinda JMIC Kuldeep Singh, filed on February 18, concluded that inspector Navpreet Singh, the then head of the crime investigating agency (CIA)-1, and four constables were responsible for the death of Bhinder Singh, who was taken into illegal custody. The panel further held that the accused had attempted to cover it up with a fabricated story.

They were asked to appear before the court on February 27, but as they failed to do so, the court issued bailable warrants against them.

During Monday’s hearing, the magistrate stated that perusal of the record reveals that on the last date of hearing, the Bathinda SP (headquarters), reported on February 25, that the summons had been received back duly served upon all the accused persons.

“It means, before February 25, the accused were duly served (with warrants). Summoning order dated February 18, vide which the accused persons were summoned for the culpable homicide and other offences, were duly brought into the notice of SSP, Bathinda,” it said.

The order further reads that despite that all the accused persons, who are serving police officials, are stated to be on long leave.

“It is interesting to note that after the receipt of (bailable) summons (issued in the last hearing), the police officials were allowed to go on long leave for the period of 30 days,” reads the order.