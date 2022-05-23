Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cut in excise duty on fuel inadequate: Pratibha Singh

Mandi MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday termed the ₹8 and ₹6 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate
The Congress leader said the Centre had earned thousands of crores from taxes on petrol and diesel and it should provide relief to the people from the rising inflation by further lowering the taxes (HT File)
Published on May 23, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Mandi MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday termed the ₹8 and ₹6 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate.

The Congress leader said the Centre had earned thousands of crores from taxes on petrol and diesel and it should provide relief to the people from the rising inflation by further lowering the taxes. She said that the root cause of rising inflation in the country was increase in oil prices.

The Congress president flayed BJP leaders who were advertising the move as a public welfare decision by the Modi government. “Since, Gujarat and Himachal are to go to polls later this year, the Modi government is suddenly worried about public welfare. Why did they not provide the relief in seven years?” she asked.

She also urged the state government to cut state taxes on petrol and diesel.

