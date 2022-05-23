Cut in excise duty on fuel inadequate: Pratibha Singh
Mandi MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday termed the ₹8 and ₹6 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate.
The Congress leader said the Centre had earned thousands of crores from taxes on petrol and diesel and it should provide relief to the people from the rising inflation by further lowering the taxes. She said that the root cause of rising inflation in the country was increase in oil prices.
The Congress president flayed BJP leaders who were advertising the move as a public welfare decision by the Modi government. “Since, Gujarat and Himachal are to go to polls later this year, the Modi government is suddenly worried about public welfare. Why did they not provide the relief in seven years?” she asked.
She also urged the state government to cut state taxes on petrol and diesel.
Rain, thunderstorms likely in Himachal till May 26: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across eleven districts of the state till May 26. “An orange alert has been issued as thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60–70km/hour,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) centre director Surender Paul. Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur.
Himachal constable paper leak: Aspirants got solved paper 3 to 4 days before exam
Photocopies of the solved question paper of the leaked Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination were delivered to candidates residing in Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Bilaspur around three-four days before the screening test. One of the main accused in the paper leak case, Manoj Thakur of Mandi, said the photocopies reached the candidates who had paid for the question paper on March 23 and 24. The mastermind of the paper leak is still at large.
Himachal aims to double wool production in 5 years
Himachal Pradesh has imported 240 Merino sheep for the genetic improvement of indigenous species under its ₹8.5-crore community-based structured breeding programme, animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said on Sunday. A total of 1,482 metric tonnes of wool was produced in the state last year. The state has 7, 91,345 sheep which produce coarse carpet-quality wool. Himachal is the sixth largest producer of wool in the country, contributing 4% of the total production.
Boy, 6, dies after falling into borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 100-foot-deep borewell at Khyala Bulanda village here on Sunday. Son of a migrant labourer, Rithik Roshan, fell into the borewell around 9 am and was taken out at 6.30pm. Rithik's death is a is a stark reminder of a similar shocking incident two years ago in Sangrur district where two-year-old Fatehvir Singh had died after he fell into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell.
Authorities not in action mode as polluted water flows into Rajasthan, Punjab channels from Harike barrage
No immediate measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the stinking brackish blushing water flowing from the Harike barrage near here into Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeder canals even after over a decade of the polluted water making its way to agricultural fields and homes, resulting in crop losses and health problems among residents of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan that receive the water supplied by it.
