Cyber criminals working faster than Panchkula police

Over a year ago, a 55-year-old woman answered a phone call from an unknown caller at 9am. Unaware that she was talking to a cybercriminal posing as a bank manager, Rajni Dwivedi shared a one-time password (OTP) with him. Minutes later, ₹3 lakh were deducted from her account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though she reported the crime in November 2020, over 14 months later, Dwivedi has not received a penny back. A resident of Pinjore, she is one of the several hundred victims of cybercrime, which is increasing at an alarming stage in Panchkula district.

Among them, a businessman in his 60s almost took his life as cyber criminals extorted money from him. An 81-year-old man lost his savings of ₹50,000 to the fraudsters within a few seconds.

While cyber crime has grown manifold in the past four years, the cyber branch of Panchkula police is somehow still stuck at solving a lowly three cases per year.

While in 2019, 39 online fraud cases were registered by the district police, the number almost doubled to 74 in 2020. The figure further rose to 87 in 2021, and in the first two months of 2022, 19 cyber crime cases have already been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The data shared by the police, meanwhile, shows that only three out of 39 cases were solved in 2019, while the other cases are still being investigated. Even in 2020, investigators managed to crack only three out of the 74 cases. A year later as well, they didn’t succeed in increasing the number of solved cases.

Worse, with the ever-increasing backlog, people complain that they have to struggle to get FIRs registered in cybercrime cases.

Shubham Dwivedi, Rajni’s son, recalled how a police officer showed him a pile of 600 files when he asked him to register a case.

“Showing me a pile of files, he said that such cases come daily and they cannot lodge an FIR in every case. It was only after the intervention of the director general of police (DGP) that we got the case registered. No one from the police ever contacted us and neither have we received a penny,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cyber desk available at every station: DCP

“Cybercrime has no boundaries. Usually, there is a scene of crime, but here, the most difficult task is to find out the criminal’s location. A caller sitting anywhere in the country can cheat a person in Panchkula. Often the phone connections are also registered with fake information. All this poses multiple challenges in solving cybercrimes. But police are working on them and making progress,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohit Handa, adding that Panchkula police had even set up cyber desks in every police station to ensure people didn’t have to face any problem while registering a complaint.

Further issuing a few advisories, he added, “Never click on any link after being directed to do so by someone over phone calls as it might lead to money getting transferred. Secondly, never share any OTP or account details with anyone over the phone.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fraudsters’ common modus operandi

The most common cybercrime, as per police, is where sellers on OLX marketplace are targeted. The callers pose as buyers, often claiming to be defence personnel, and send a link to “accept payment” on the pretext of buying an article listed by the victim. Police warn that transactions involving receipt of money do not require clicking on a link or scanning barcodes/QR codes

Similarly, calls from fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon, Google Pay, insurance firms or banks offering new credit cards or increasing the limit, wherein an OTP is sought or the victim is asked to click a random link are also common

Others include calls regarding KYC update, with warning of SIM, bank account or credit/debit cards being blocked if the update is not handled promptly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dial 1930 to register cyber fraud complaint

To register a complaint of cyber fraud, residents can contact 1930 helpline number. They can also register their complaint on the portal https://cybercrime.gov.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON