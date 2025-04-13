Menu Explore
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
Cyclothon held for drug-free Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 13, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that this campaign has created a wave against drugs in the state. "Gurugram is recognised worldwide, and its message goes all over the world. To make India the world leader, the youth should come forward against drug abuse," he added.

Haryana industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday flagged-off the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 from Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurugram to Jhajjar.

Haryana industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday flagged-off the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 from Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurugram to Jhajjar. (HT Photo)
Haryana industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday flagged-off the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 from Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurugram to Jhajjar. (HT Photo)

The minister along with district officials cycled and inspired the younger generation to stay away from drugs. The event witnessed a massive participation of cyclists from all walks of life, including public representatives, government officials, retired army personnel, youth, students, senior citizens, and cycling enthusiasts who came together to pedal for a cause that aims to safeguard future generations from drugs.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that this campaign has created a wave against drugs in the state. “Gurugram is recognised worldwide, and its message goes all over the world. To make India the world leader, the youth should come forward against drug abuse,” he added.

