Cyclothon to raise awareness against drug addiction from April 5

A Cyclothon 2.0 will be organised from April 5 to April 27 as part of Haryana’s drug de-addiction campaign, aimed at raising public awareness about the ill- effects of substance abuse. Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that the primary objective of the cyclothon is to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and protect them from substance abuse. (HT File)

This state-level initiative will start from Hisar on April 5 and conclude in Sirsa on April 27, an official spokesperson said adding that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting here on Monday in this connection in which MLAs, mayors, deputy commissioners, district superintendents of police, and other dignitaries also participated via video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that the primary objective of the cyclothon is to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and protect them from substance abuse. A similar event was organised last year, witnessing participation from 177,200 cyclists and 525,800 other individuals.

The cyclothon will pass through all assembly constituencies of the state under the theme “Drug-Free Haryana.” Saini emphasised the need to involve sarpanchs, numberdars, village intellectuals, and, in particular, women and youth in welcoming the yatra as it passes through their villages, further strengthening the movement for a Drug-Free Haryana.

The chief minister said that as part of this public awareness campaign, efforts should be made to engage with religious leaders, spiritual camps, and saints involved in drug de-addiction initiatives, seeking their support for the cause.

He directed officials to gather insights from those associated with last year’s Cyclothon Yatra to strengthen this year’s “Nasha Mukt Haryana” campaign.

The cyclothon will pass through schools, colleges, educational institutions, religious centers, and villages, facilitating discussions on Nasha Mukt Haryana. The campaign will also feature street plays, drug-free pledges, cultural programmes, and other awareness activities at various locations.

Those willing to participate in the cyclothon will have to register themselves on the Haryana Uday Portal.