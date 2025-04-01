Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyclothon to raise awareness against drug addiction from April 5

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 01, 2025 05:00 AM IST

This state-level initiative will start from Hisar on April 5 and conclude in Sirsa on April 27, an official spokesperson said adding that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting here on Monday in this connection in which MLAs, mayors, deputy commissioners, district superintendents of police, and other dignitaries also participated via video conferencing.

A Cyclothon 2.0 will be organised from April 5 to April 27 as part of Haryana’s drug de-addiction campaign, aimed at raising public awareness about the ill- effects of substance abuse.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that the primary objective of the cyclothon is to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and protect them from substance abuse. (HT File)
Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that the primary objective of the cyclothon is to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and protect them from substance abuse. (HT File)

This state-level initiative will start from Hisar on April 5 and conclude in Sirsa on April 27, an official spokesperson said adding that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting here on Monday in this connection in which MLAs, mayors, deputy commissioners, district superintendents of police, and other dignitaries also participated via video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister said that the primary objective of the cyclothon is to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs and protect them from substance abuse. A similar event was organised last year, witnessing participation from 177,200 cyclists and 525,800 other individuals.

The cyclothon will pass through all assembly constituencies of the state under the theme “Drug-Free Haryana.” Saini emphasised the need to involve sarpanchs, numberdars, village intellectuals, and, in particular, women and youth in welcoming the yatra as it passes through their villages, further strengthening the movement for a Drug-Free Haryana.

The chief minister said that as part of this public awareness campaign, efforts should be made to engage with religious leaders, spiritual camps, and saints involved in drug de-addiction initiatives, seeking their support for the cause.

He directed officials to gather insights from those associated with last year’s Cyclothon Yatra to strengthen this year’s “Nasha Mukt Haryana” campaign.

The cyclothon will pass through schools, colleges, educational institutions, religious centers, and villages, facilitating discussions on Nasha Mukt Haryana. The campaign will also feature street plays, drug-free pledges, cultural programmes, and other awareness activities at various locations.

Those willing to participate in the cyclothon will have to register themselves on the Haryana Uday Portal.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cyclothon to raise awareness against drug addiction from April 5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On