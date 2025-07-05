DA case: HC defers Majithia’s plea hearing for July 8

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday deferred hearing on the plea from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia against arrest and remand in a disproportionate assets case for July 8. The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya did not grant any interim relief to the SAD leader but directed Punjab advocate general Maninderjit Singh Bedi to seek instructions on the issues raised in the plea by the adjourned date.

The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya did not grant any interim relief to the SAD leader but directed Punjab advocate general Maninderjit Singh Bedi to seek instructions on the issues raised in the plea by the adjourned date. The court has not issued a formal notice on the plea.

Majithia, arrested in the DA case, was sent to a seven-day vigilance remand by the Mohali court on June 26, which was extended by four days on July 2.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 arrested Majithia in the DA case allegedly involving the laundering of ₹540 crore of ‘drug money’.

He had moved high court on July 1, calling the FIR and his arrest ‘political witch-hunting and vendetta’ for being a vocal critic of the current dispensation.

“The present petition…raises important questions of law and principle concerning abuse of criminal process, misuse of remand powers, and the right to fair investigation and liberty. The petitioner respectfully prays for appropriate reliefs, including quashing of the illegal remand order and appropriate directions to prevent further abuse of process,” his petition of July 1 read, wherein he had challenged seven-day remand.

The prayer now has been modified and the July 2 order of extending his vigilance remand by four days has also been challenged.

“The remand application filed by the investigating agency lacked any concrete or urgent investigative ground and merely relied on broad, speculative allegations such as the petitioner’s alleged influence, foreign connections, and general statements about the need to confront him with documents or digital devices,” the petition read.

He had also submitted that the Supreme Court in its order on March 4, had refused custodial interrogation of the petitioner despite the same allegations being pressed before it via multiple affidavits filed by Punjab in a drugs-related FIR registered in 2021.

The fresh FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. He spent over five months in Patiala Jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the high court granted him bail.