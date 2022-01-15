Dadumajra landfill: Administrator wants legacy waste cleared in three months

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has directed the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and municipal corporation to prepare a plan to completely clear the legacy waste from the Dadumajra dumping ground and upgrade the solid waste processing plant within the next three months.

On his first visit to the legacy mining site and the compost plant at Dadumajra, the administrator directed the officials concerned to remove refused derived fuel (RDF) within one week. He also directed them to prepare a detailed plan to clear the rest of the legacy waste with additional processing, and deploy more manpower and machinery, if required.

The administrator directed UT adviser Dharam Pal to take up the matter of clearing the accumulated RDF in the mining area with power plants of Haryana and Punjab.

MC commissioner Anindita Mishra told the administrator and adviser that bio-mining in one part of the garbage dump is currently ongoing and will be completed soon.

The administrator directed that the processing machinery be upgraded immediately to ensure that fresh waste does not end up at the dumping ground directly. He also directed that the proposal for the bio-remediation of the 7.67 lakh MT legacy waste that has been submitted to Centre under the Swachh Bharat Mission, be pursued and efforts be put to get it cleared at the earliest.

At the compost plant, he directed the officials concerned to upgrade its capacity and make adequate use of the manure generated.

Local AAP councillor Kuldeep Dalohar met Purohit at the plant and demanded that the ward residents be freed from this mountain of garbage soon.

Stating that most people in the area were falling sick because of the massive amount of waste, Dalohar said medical examination of all locals should be conducted through regular medical camps, and that they should be provided employment by upgrading the plant with new technology.