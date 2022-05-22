Daduwal derailing efforts of getting Sikh prisoners released: SGPC members

AMRITSAR

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members on Sunday accused Sikh preacher and president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal of derailing the joint efforts of getting Sikh prisoners lodged in various Indian jails released.

Daduwal on Thursday submitted a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami seeking expulsion of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal from the panel constituted to pursue the release of Sikh prisoners. He alleged that Sukhbir’s role was anti-Panth during the SAD-BJP regime.

SGPC member Bhai Ram Singh said: “Sikh organisations have come on a common platform for the long-pending issue and the SGPC chief, while constituting the panel, gave representation to all major Sikh bodies. But it seems Daduwal and some other members don’t want the efforts of the panel to fructify.”

“With this Panthic unity, a glimmer of hope emerged for the release of Sikh prisoners, but the attempt to derail it has hurt the Sikh community. This is an attempt to divert the attention from the real issue,” he added in a statement.

Another member and former general secretary of the SGPC Amarjit Singh Chawla said: “Daduwal has a history of sabotaging the efforts being made for getting Panthic issues resolved. Such forces do not want the Sikh prisoners to be released. The remarks made by Daduwal smells of a conspiracy.”

“I questioned the role of Sukhbir and he must respond to it. I fail to understand why SGPC members raising objection over my demand. I am not against the SAD or SGPC. I only want to highlight the wrongdoings of the Badal family against the Panth,” said Daduwal.